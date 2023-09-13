People can join in on the National Walk for Yes at 10am this Sunday, September 17 at the Ulladulla Civic Centre for a two-kilometre walk through town to the harbour break-wall.
All welcome, including prams and wheelchairs.
The event is being hosted new group called 'MUD for Yes' reports that people are enthusiastically signing up to volunteer for the grassroots "Yes 23 campaign" in the Milton Ulladulla district.
MUD for Yes was formed recently and has over 70 local people signed up to volunteer.
Members met for the first time recently at the Ulladulla Civic Centre and 40 volunteers kicked off a campaign that might come to an event or park in the area before the polls open.
Yes23 is the name of the national movement with First Nations leader Dean Parkin, from the Quandamooka People of Minjerribah.
A Yes23 spokesperson said their movement believes that it is time for Australian society to recognise First Nations Peoples in the Constitution and listen to First Nations People in order to close the gaps in health, economic and social disparities.
"This is such an important moment in the history of our nation", lead singer of Soul Tonic and local educator, Yousif Aziz said.
"To me, personally, there's a feeling that this is long overdue. Putting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People in the Constitution is so obviously the right thing to do. How can the birth certificate of our country not include the first-born?"
MUD for Yes is focusing its efforts on having positive, empathetic conversations face-to-face to encourage locals to vote 'Yes' and include Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the Constitution.
They also see the referendum as an opportunity to build better long-term relationships in local communities through these conversations.
"How amazing would it be to see Milton-Ulladulla become a place that wears its heart on its sleeve, really loudly and proudly valuing and respecting our First Nations Peoples, their history, culture, and connection to Country," Georgia Lowe, another local educator and young mum from Narrawallee said.
"However, it means we need to be brave, be creative, and put ourselves out there. While it's really important to lodge your Yes vote, please, think about what else you can do."
Indigenous healthcare worker and proud Dhurag man Mitch Lasker said they need everyone to step up at this historical moment.
"First Nations People have come up with an amazing model, through the Uluru Dialogues and National Convention," he said.
"If you haven't read the Uluru Statement from the Heart, it only takes a couple of minutes. It is a generous invitation to all Australians to walk together into the future."
Any locals can join MUD for Yes through the Yes23 website - yes23.com.au/mud_for_yes
Yes23 is a movement led by First Nations leaders, made up of ordinary people who are volunteering across Australia to support constitutional recognition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples through a Voice to Parliament.
Milton Ulladulla District for Yes [MUD for Yes] is made up of local volunteers. It is not aligned with any political party, religious group or other organisation.
