MUD for Yes formed in the Milton Ulladulla district

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 13 2023 - 9:27am, first published 9:00am
A new group called 'MUD for Yes' reports that people are enthusiastically signing up to volunteer for the grassroots "Yes 23 campaign" in the Milton Ulladulla district.

