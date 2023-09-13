A "most wonderful event" is how the official opening of the Five Villages Community Garden at Manyana's Yulunga Reserve is summed up.
Recently 80 community garden members and their guests "celebrated an exceptional community effort that has culminated in the creation of a public space that will provide homegrown produce for generations to come".
The event organisers were honoured to host special guests Paul Jrumpinjinbah Mcleod, Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips and State Member for the South Coast Liza Butler at the event.
The project was made possible through funding provided by the Commonwealth Government Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program.
The project was officially founded in 2021 but "the seeds for a community garden" for five coastal villages [Berringer Lake, North Bendalong, Bendalong, Cunjurong Point, Manyana], were planted in 2018.
However, the unprecedented 2019/2020 black summer bushfires, the COVID-19 pandemic and some intense local activism to save a local forest, meant the concept of a community garden was paused.
Then analysis of a community survey conducted by Manyana Matters Environmental Association in November 2020 indicated that community gardening was the number one activity the villagers would like to pursue to support and facilitate healing from the trauma of the 2019/20 bushfires.
This motivated the project's "passionate founders" to form a small committee in early 2021 which led to the launch of the Five Villages Community Garden.
Dennis Buttigieg, in his recent president's report, said much had been achieved.
"The Yulunga Garden was envisioned as a sustainable demonstration garden that would make our community proud," he said.
"I am pleased to report that the garden has been received with great positivity by both the community and the public.
"From the tradespeople involved in the construction to the delivery drivers, council workers, visitors, and locals, we have received an abundance of positive feedback and admiration for what has been accomplished.
"To me, the impact of the Yulunga Garden extends beyond its physical presence. It serves as a symbol of unity and collaboration within our community."
"By working together, we have created a space that not only showcases sustainable practices but also fosters a sense of belonging and pride among our members and the community."
Meanwhile huge thanks to group member Emile Gomez who treated people, at the garden opening, to a traditional Spanish paella.
Thanks also goes to The Deli Cunjurong for providing an abundance of grazing and sweet platters.
