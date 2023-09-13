Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Five Villages Community Garden at Manyana's Yulunga Reserve officially opens

By Staff Reporters
September 13 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A "most wonderful event" is how the official opening of the Five Villages Community Garden at Manyana's Yulunga Reserve is summed up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.