STAR Milton Ulladulla rugby league junior, Keele Browne, will be doing everything in her power to get back onto the field for one last run with the St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW side this season.
The Dragons host the Brisbane Broncos at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday in the last match of the home and away series and Keele would be desperate to play.
The Ulladulla junior, as she looks set to make a return from an ankle complaint that has kept her sidelined for the past two matches, has been listed among the reserves.
The Dragons, without their strike-centre, suffered a 16 to 8 loss to the Sharks last weekend, ending their semi-final hopes.
Keele would love to take to the field against the Broncos and help the team end the season on a winning note.
The Dragons currently sit in sixth spot with a three-win/five-loss ratio after eight rounds of footy.
The top four teams will play in the 2023 finals series, with this year's NRLW Grand Final will be played on Sunday, October 1.
