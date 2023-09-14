Skyla Rayner, a former Ulladulla High student, is getting ready for what will hopefully be a strong result at the ISA World Stand-Up Paddle [SUP] and Paddleboard Championships.
This year's world competition will be held at Les Sables d'Olonne on the western coast of France from September Sunday 24 to Sunday, October 1.
Skyla, who will be joined at the event by her partner Wes Fry, is looking forward to getting onto the water.
"It is my first time competing at an ISA competition so I don't know what to expect but I am sure it will be great fun competing for my country," the 24-year-old Sussex Inlet resident said.
"This is Wes and my first time traveling to compete for the National team together which is super exciting."
Skya said their preparations were going well.
"We have been traveling across Australia for the last couple of months surfing lots of new breaks and training together," she said.
"We are both looking forward to checking out a new location in France, fuelling up on lots of croissants and surfing all day.
"We've been keeping an eye on the 16-day forecast and have our fingers crossed for some playful conditions come comp day."
Wes said he was also excited to be representing his country.
"I competed at the 2020 ISA Championship in El Salvador where I was quite nervous so I'm feeling a little more driven to get a better result," he said.
"I have been riding SUPs for roughly 10 years starting in Perth where I grew up and now on the east coast in Byron Bay where I reside."
Surfing Australia High Performance Director, Kate Wilcomes said the team looked strong.
"We're thrilled to announce our strong and talented Australian team for the 2023 ISA World SUP and Paddleboard Championship," the high performance director said.
"We wish them all the best on the world stage and look forward to following their success throughout the competition."
Event Schedule:
Subject to change at any time at the ISA's discretion
Sunday - September 24
Parade of Nations and Opening Ceremony
Monday - September 25
Surfing competition at Tanchet
Tuesday - September 26
Surfing competition at Tanchet
Wednesday - September 27
Surfing competition at Tanchet
Thursday - September 28
Technical Racing at Gran Plage
Friday - September 29
Technical Racing at Gran Plage
Saturday - September 30
Long Distance Racing at Gran Plage
Sunday - October 1
Sprint Races at Gran Plage
Relay Races at Gran Plage
Closing and Awards Ceremony
