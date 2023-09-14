It's all about helping young people become the best version of themselves for a trio of volunteers.
A trio of dedicated individuals Mick Austin, Melissa Van Antwerpen, and Phil McDonald for the past 10 weeks, have generously volunteered their time to collaborate closely with the students in Years 5 and 6 at Ulladulla Public School.
Their aim was to foster a culture of fitness and personal growth.
Mick organised an enlightening breathwork session, where students delved into the art of breathing techniques and mindfulness.
Melissa, with her unwavering enthusiasm, led a high-intensity CrossFit station, challenging the students with invigorating workouts.
Meanwhile, Phil, the boxing enthusiast, guided the students through a boxing rotation, imparting valuable techniques and skills.
"These engaging rotations not only left a lasting impact but also encouraged positive self-talk, instilled a growth mindset and influenced students to make constructive lifestyle choices," Josh Rowles from Ulladulla Public School said
"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Mick, Mel, and Phil for their invaluable commitment to nurturing the younger generation, promoting health and inspiring personal development."
The trio are keen to hear from other schools and Phil can be contacted on 0402 669 896.
