South Coast Arts is planning to run a workshop is specifically designed for First Nations artists.
The workshop will be followed by a yarn about the question 'What is the vision/hope for the future of First Nation art and culture on the South Coast [Shoalhaven Shellharbour and Kiama].
Issues covered in the workshop includes:
Registrations will be held at the Ulladulla Civic Centre from 10am on Thursday September 21 and Nowra's Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre from 5.30pm also on Thursday September 21, 2023
Go here to learn more about the event
South Coast Arts is a regional arts organisation servicing the creative communities of Shoalhaven Shellharbour and Kiama
They provide advocacy, professional services and resources for our diverse artists and communities to support creative development.
South Coast Arts seek to build the capacity of arts and culture in our region, acknowledging the contribution of arts and culture to the social, cultural and economic well-being of where we live, work and play.
