Mollymook Beachside Veteran golf results

September 15 2023 - 3:30pm
From left - Ron Sweaney and Chris Lamb relax after the game. Picture supplied
A field of 52 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers made the most of the recent perfect conditions when they played the first round of the Beachside Club Championships this week.

