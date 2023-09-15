A field of 52 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers made the most of the recent perfect conditions when they played the first round of the Beachside Club Championships this week.
David Adams won the day with a score of 23 points, while second place was claimed by Ray Werner with 22 points in a countback from third placed Ron Sweaney.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Kevin Hodge on the second, Ron Sweaney on the sixth, and Chris Hole on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 17 on a countback.
The wildcard of two balls was won by Paul Pfeiffer and so will remain at two balls next week, Wednesday September 20 when golfers will play a stroke event for the second of three rounds for the Beachside Championships.
