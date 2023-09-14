The South Coast Police District recently held a most successful Retired Police Day event.
The event was held at the Mollymook Surf Club and over 20 retired and former police officers took part in the celebrations.
Detective Inspector Flood, South Coast PD Crime Manager, said the event was a way of thanking the retired police officers for their efforts.
"We have set this day aside as a small but very public tribute to the commitment that you gave to us and the communities of NSW to say thank you for the great work that you have done and to reflect upon your service," he said.
The group enjoyed a presentation by Detective (Tech) Chief Inspector Rowney from Fingerprint Operations on the digital revolution of fingerprints and a short video clip on policing in South Coast Police District
The gathering took a moment to reflect and remember those who have passed in the last 12 months.
After a quick group photograph, we got underway with the most important task - enjoying a catch-up with former and current police officers.
The morning tea provided a great opportunity to reconnect and celebrate the camaraderie and bonds established during service, and it was an honour and a pleasure to chat to so many retired and former police officers this morning.
South Coast Police District recognises and thanks all retired and former police officers for their service.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.