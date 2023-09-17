There was a flurry of activity in the Milton Ulladulla region over the weekend from local Yes Vote volunteers supporting constitutional recognition for First Nations Peoples.
Harbourside in Ulladulla, about 200 locals walked yesterday [Sunday], and in Bawley Point another 50 people turned out, supporting the nationwide walks that hundreds of thousands of Australians participated in over the weekend.
Bawley Point commenced with an Acknowledgement of Country in Dhurga Language, and a proud, positive parade down the main road with John Farnham's 'You're the Voice' booming.
Local Yes group, Milton Ulladulla District [MUD] for Yes hosted the walks.
In Ulladulla, after an Acknowledgement of Country from Mitch Lasker, another volunteer, Georgie Lowe, explained why they had all gathered.
"We are here all here today to turn that acknowledgment into action. First Nations Peoples deserve to be acknowledged in our Constitution through a Voice to parliament.
"It's also time we stop making decisions about First Nations People without First Nations People", she said.
"We are here to honour the hard work of First Nations leaders, over many decades, that has led us to this historic opportunity."
As they walked through Ulladulla, they left 120 small rocks with hand-painted Yes messages and hearts with Aboriginal flag colours, through the town.
Organisers heard feedback from participants that it was "heartening" and "uplifting" to have such a positive affirmation of the enormous community support for recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in the constitution through a Voice to Parliament.
The local Yes group, MUD for Yes, started a fortnight ago and now numbers 130 local volunteers.
The group is currently made up of First Nations People and local allies, young and old, many people who have not campaigned before and have no political affiliations, as well as people who are members of Liberal, Labor and Greens parties.
The Yes movement is not aligned with any political party, religious group or other organisation.
Anyone can join via the Yes23 website - go to yes23.com.au/mud_for_yes
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.