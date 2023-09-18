Members of the Ulladulla and Districts Probus Club, at the group's recent monthly meeting, were given an insight into the current situation the Budawang School in its transition to a new campus in Milton.
Land has been severely limited at their present site, and this has constrained student numbers to the point of not being able to service the special needs of all the young people in the local community who could benefit from being enrolled in the school.
School Principal Kathryn McCorey outlined the development of the school from its very humble start, to where it can currently cater for 33 students in five classes, with a teaching staff of just over four full-time positions plus additional necessary support, providing special needs education from Kindergarten to Year 12.
Kathryn discussed how the new campus will be able to cater for the needs of current students and hopefully, those who have been unable to enter the program due to previous space limitations.
