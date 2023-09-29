THE important message of swimming between the flags can't be stressed enough, according to the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club's volunteer lifesavers.
Volunteers will be out in force over the October Long Weekend and Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club's captain, Adam Woodward, said they would never stop promoting the importance of swimming between the red and yellow flags.
"It breaks our hearts when we hear of unnecessary family drowning tragedies on our beaches," he said.
"Our volunteer lifesavers are all trained up and ready to look after you and your family."
Captain Woodward said if people have any concerns or questions about keeping safe or about the beach conditions they could talk to one of the volunteers.
"During school holidays we see many parents with a few children swimming in the surf between the flags. We always observe them and give special attention to their needs to keep them all safe," he said.
"Wherever you are in the Shoalhaven it is well worth a short drive to a patrolled beach to ensure the safety of yourself and your family."
To be well informed of patrol areas near you and learn valuable safety tips go to beachsafe.org.au or download the app.
Captain Woodward went on to say "stay safe, enjoy our beaches and see you between the flags".
"You too can be a lifesaver and advise all your family, friends, relatives and visitors to swim between the flags and stay safe," he said.
