Andre Ruttimann's determination to make the lives of people with a disability better remains strong.
The Ulladulla resident, earlier this year, announced he would become an ambassador for people with a disability with the aim of helping disabled people right across the South Coast.
His own health issue physically sidelined him [he had a leg amputated due to ongoing health issues] for a little while.
However, while he was in hospital for the operation and doing his rehabilitation, Andre's thoughts were always on his ambassador's role and what he wanted to achieve.
Andre gets a strong look of determination on his face when he starts talking about his plans - there will be no stopping him.
"People down here have been shoved to the side," he said about why being an ambassador for people with disabilities is so important.
"People in wheelchairs can't go out to town or around our residential area because there are no footpaths.
"Then there is access to go to the shops - no ramps."
He said a simple thing like getting a paper is hard for him as steps at the shop's entrance prevent his access.
Then he mentions other issues, including a lack of public transport suitable for people with disabilities.
Andre is sick of people with disabilities being "shoved to the side".
"I am a person who is prepared to speak up and raise these issues," he said.
Andre says the issues he is trying to change are all over the South Coast.
"I want to represent people on the South Coast and get things happening for us [people with disabilities]," he said.
He sees his campaign as an ongoing one and is prepared to play the long game.
"Disabilities are everywhere - it does not matter if you can't walk or you can walk. It does not matter if you have something like autism as that is a disability as well," he said to suggest how many people with a disability lived on the South Coast.
"They [people with a disability] need funds - they need help - some sort of community help."
He wants people to join the Facebook group Amputees & Disabilities South Coast or contact him at ambassadorsouthcoast@gmail.com or 0423 943 177 to talk about the various issues and possibly help to come up with solutions or suggestions on how to move forward.
"My first thing, if I can get as many people as possible on board, would be to arrange a meeting point somewhere - maybe a park," he said.
"We could have a barbeque and get other people to come down who have a disability."
"We could then ask them what their concerns are and what we need to get help."
Andre can summarise what he is trying to achieve and the issues he wants to address:
Once again, he urges people to contact him.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.