Lynne Wright loves being a volunteer with the Conjola Rural Fire Service [RFS] and would like others to join the brigade.
The group runs two stations - one in Lake Conjola and a satellite station in Fishermans Paradise.
You quickly understand why they need more volunteers when Lynne, the group's Community Engagement Officer, explains how many "active" volunteer firefighters they have on their books.
"We have only three active firefighters in Fishermans Paradise. We can only take the truck out when we have three onboard. So if someone is away or sick the truck can't get out," she said.
"We have eight active firefighters in Conjola," she added.
Lynne said if one of those volunteers was away, sick or available for other reasons, the Fisherman Paradise's truck could not respond to a fire situation.
"That is critical if something is happening in the village," Lynne said.
She said a call to a fire at Fishermans Paradise would always be attended to with support from other units, but the response would not be as quick if one of the three volunteers happened to be unavailable.
Lynne said another critical thing on both sites was the current volunteers were getting older.
The Community Engagement Officer said the more experienced volunteers would always help with training new volunteers but their time of "actively" getting on a truck to fight a fire could be too demanding.
The unit is looking towards the younger members of the Conjola and Fisherman's Paradise communities to join them.
"We just need younger men and women to recruit now," she said about the need to start training more people up.
People can message the group at https://www.facebook.com/conjolaRFS or directly to Shoalhaven RFS at https://www.facebook.com/nswrfsshoalhaven about becoming a volunteer.
Volunteers need to be from the Conjola and Fishermans Paradise areas as they need to get to their stations - quickly.
Lynne and her husband Rob have been volunteers since 2018 and it is something they both enjoy.
She talks about the rewards that come from being a RFS volunteer.
"You are giving back to your community - like any volunteering - you are helping your community," she said.
"We do have fun and we are a family-friendly group," she added.
"I always say 'family comes first' and I think people sometimes think volunteering is going to consume their entire lives but it does not.
"Once you are trained it [volunteering] does not have to consume your life," Lynne said was an important thing to stress.
Lynne said mates, parents and their children [you have to be over 18 to go out on a truck] and couples could all join up together.
She understands that people have different commitments but said the more volunteers they have the less demanding their role is as the workload would be shared.
She hoped the recent Be Prepared weekend would see more volunteers signing up.
The volunteer said you could also use the training, knowledge and skills you get from volunteering to "apply" to help protect your own property.
She added that potential volunteers could also use the skills they already have to assist the brigade.
The unit did not get a major spike of volunteers following recent major bushfires.
Volunteers also attend motor vehicle accidents.
