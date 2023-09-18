MEMBERS of the Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club's women's open tackle grand final winning team belted out their victory song long and loud on the weekend.
The team, on Sunday at Centenary Field Albion Park, won the Group Seven open women's tackle grand final.
Beating their arch rivals the Stingrays of Shellharbour 16-4 gave the local players even more satisfaction.
The two teams went toe-to-toe on numerous occasions this season and the Bulldogs went into Sunday's match with one thing on their minds - revenge.
The Bulldogs and the Stingrays both played in this season's inaugural Southern Corridor Open Women Tackle competition.
The Rays, in an upset, knocked the Bulldogs out of contention and then went on to play and beat Como in the Southern Corridor decider.
The chance for redemption came Ulladulla's way as the Group Seven Rugby League officials wanted the two best women's teams, from its catchment, to play in a grand final.
Captain Hannah England led the Bulldogs out onto the field for the decider.
She agreed her team had a point to prove.
"Our only loss all season was to Stingrays and so we definitely didn't want to lose twice to them, "she said.
A break from footy and a great week's preparation had the Bulldogs ready to go.
"We had had a break from training and games which gave our bodies time to rest," Hannah said.
"We also had a great week of training with the men's first-grade coach Andy Lynch.
"As a team we had had some hard conversations about where we went wrong last time and we knew we wouldn't make the same mistakes again."
The 10-nil score in favour of the Bulldogs at halftime showed how well the Ulladulla/Milton-based team was going.
The captain said the team clicked well on the day.
"It really was a whole team effort, everyone played great. Especially Josie Strong who is a lock forward and Shayla Moreton made some great meters and line breaks when we needed some go forward," she said.
Hannah said their season was a great success, even though they did not win the Southern Corridor competition.
The team won the minor premiership and went through undefeated, until the final against the Stingrays.
"But by beating the Stingrays on the weekend we confirmed that we were the best Group Seven team this season which we are super proud of," Hannah said.
Hannah hopes most of the team will return next season.
"It would be great to build on what we have created this year," she said.
She loves seeing how well the NRLW is going which gives players a pathway to an elite level.
"The NRLW is great, it's getting bigger every year and that trickles down to club footy," Hannah said.
"The standard of women's rugby league is getting better and better.
"A few years ago I would have loved to have played NRLW for sure, but for me playing for my local club is the best feeling and that's where I want to spend the rest of my playing years at this stage."
The Bulldogs will cap off its season with the club's presentation night on October 13.
