When the Milton District Band starts playing - people always stop to listen.
The band continues to perform at various community events and would like to get even more "gigs".
They recently played at the Milton Public School's fete and a trivia night at the Star Hotel - both were highly successful events.
The crowd, at the trivia night, particularly liked the performance of YMCA and there was even a "Mexican Wave" going at the gathering.
Read More
Band members love sharing their love of music with the wider community.
Suzie Jackson has been a member of the band for a year and a half - she started in the percussion section and now plays clarinet.
'It's a great band with great people involved and there are so many talented musicians in this part of the South Coast - it's wonderful," Suzie said.
"Everyone is so welcoming, so talented and we play such a wide variety of music - all types.
"I just love it and I have made heaps of friends."
Band leader Vern Flay joined the band just to play in 2002, but 18 months later became the group's leader.
"It's just the fact that everyone enjoys making music together and they are a good bunch of people who get on well together," Vern said about what he enjoys the most.
"Doing something for the community is what we all enjoy."
Vern said they were always on the lookout for new members.
"Particularly, people who have not played before in a band or who maybe have not played for a while are people we like to encourage to pick up an instrument again and get back into," the band leader said.
The youngest band member is nine-years-of-age and the age range goes right up to an 85-year-old.
"It really is an all-ages community band," Vern said.
Sharon Fulcher likes being involved because she gets to play "really cool music".
"We also learn new musical skills and we have a great social network between the band members, along with integrating as well," she added.
Sharon, a percussionist, has been a member for five years.
"They are a great bunch of people," Sharon said about her band-mates.
Band members are now showcasing fine new hats, vests, and ties, courtesy of the Milton Ulladulla Ex-Servos Club, aided by the generosity of Saunders Mensland Ulladulla.
The band plays at local markets, remembrance services and other community events.
For more information about bookings go to https://www.facebook.com/miltondistrictband on Facebook or email miltondistrictband@gmail.com.
Meanwhile the band, in 2019, celebrated 150 years of making music and making history.
The band has been welcoming players from Milton and surrounding towns since 1869 when it commenced as the Volunteers Brass Band.
Over time it has variously been called the Ulladulla Union Band, the Milton Town Band, and The Milton and Districts Band.
A publication of 'Milton District Band 1869-2019: The Story of 150 Years', researched and collated by Cathie le Brun, was part of the celebrations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.