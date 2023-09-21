You know you have something special on your hands when a band is described as Biblical and magical.
Babe Rainbow is coming to the Milton Theatre on Friday, September 29 and their performance promises to be psychedelic to say the least.
The Byron Bay-formed band has been characterised by their "throw-back" style of 1960s psychedelic rock along with their surf culture imagery.
The group is one that cannot be pigeonholed
Babe Rainbow has also been characterized as having influences of disco, surf, funk, jazz, soul, garage and indie with neo-hippie and neo-psychedelia.
The band also had soft rock and Latin music influences.
Whatever they come up you will be entertained - go here to get your tickets.
