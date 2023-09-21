A funeral service for the late Rob Bevear will be held tomorrow, Friday, September 22, at Milton Showgrounds from 11am.
Rob was well-known and respected for the work he did as a member and leader of the Milton Theatre committee.
He tragically lost his life in a freak motorcycle accident on September 8.
Rob was the husband of Sue, father and father-in-law to Lindsey and Cheyne, and grandfather to Zoe, Marley and Harry.
In Rob's memory, the family would like people, if possible, to wear their best music/logo/funny shirt to the funeral service.
As seating will be limited at the showground, people are asked to please bring a chair or picnic blanket to the showground.
The Milton Theatre Committee paid tribute to their "fearless leader".
"Rob Bevear was the current president of the volunteer-run non-profit Milton Theatre. He invested so much of his skill and passion into this venue and his incredible contribution to this wonderful community organisation will be cherished forever," the group said.
In lieu of flowers, people are asked to make a donation to the Milton Theatre.
All donations will be directly invested in the upkeep and maintenance of this special heritage venue, which was close to Rob's heart.
Go here to make a donation.
