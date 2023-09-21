In hot, blustery conditions this week greeted the 52 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers who played the second round of the Beachside Club Championships.
Ian Mitchell, with a score of 23 points, was the winner from a countback from second placed Tim Richmond.
Third place was closely contested with David Adams being awarded the placing with 20 points in a four-way count-back from Cameron Turinui, Bruce Anderson and Alan Edwards, who missed out on the placings.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Cameron Turinui on the second, Leonard Astill on the sixth, and Kevin McIlveen on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 16 on a countback.
The wildcard of two balls was not won so will jackpot at four balls next week [September 27], when golfers will play a stroke event for the third and final round for the Beachside Championships.
