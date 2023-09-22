A flow of community generosity and fellowship spread around the Cancer Support Foundation of Milton/Ulladulla's recent charity golf day.
The event, held at the Mollymook Golf Club's Hilltop course, was a great success and people are still talking about how much they enjoyed it.
The foundation's fundraising event coordinator, Lucey Passwell, said over $ 12,000 was raised.
She added the event got great support.
"We had the most number of golfers than ever before," she said, reflecting on previous golf days.
Over 130 golfers signed up and teed off at the event.
"We also had more sponsors than we had in the past as well. I think the word is getting out about the foundation and people just want to support the cancer centre," the fundraising event coordinator said about why this year's event went so well.
Lucey would like to thank the golfers, the sponsors and the Mollymook Golf Club's staff for helping to make the event such a success.
"The Mollymook Golf Club was great and they organised just about everything for us," she said.
Businesses sponsored holes and then their staff members took part in the event.
Lucey said the funds raised would serve an important cause - helping people at foundation's Milton based centre.
"We are continuing to help local families - some of whom are having treatment at the centre," Lucey said.
"The money we raise is consistently getting put back into supporting the community - the funds stay local."
The foundation, from the golf day proceeds, will give people food and petrol vouchers and help with mediation costs.
The group just bought a new chemotherapy chair for the centre and are looking to buy more palliative care beds.
Foundation president, Peter Still, said he would also like to thank everyone for their support and generosity.
He added the foundation now has two new programs.
The foundation now provides a cleaning and an emergency transport service.
"If someone is really debilitated as a result of their chemotherapy and finds it difficult to do their standard housework [cleaning/vacuuming] then we can assist. We now have some home cleaners on our books," Peter said about the cleaning program.
"If people in this situation are referred to us by the social worker at the cancer centre we will organise to have their house cleaned."
He said they started the emergency transport program as sometimes people get stuck at the centre, for various reasons, and can't get home.
Meanwhile, Lucey said her golf day highlight was early on during the event when she looked around and saw so many people ready to support an important cause.
"Everyone was in such a good mood," she said about how everyone was feeling.
She added the cakes and treats donated by local bakeries were one of the highlights for the golfers.
Peter said seeing people having a wonderful time and the generosity that was shown were the highlights for him.
"A highlight is always seeing how generous this community is when it comes to supporting people who are suffering a debilitating disease and associated treatment," Peter said.
Once again thanks goes to the all the sponsors and the Mollymook Golf Club
Thanks also goes to the foundation's committee members for their efforts on the day
The foundation is looking forward to its upcoming Melbourne Cup fundraising event which Cupitt's Winery is putting on for them - details to come.
