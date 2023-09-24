Members of the Milton Ulladulla and District branch of Australian Red Cross joined with other branch members in the area to attend the Country Zone Seven Conference at the St Georges Basin Country Club.
The conference is a yearly event and this year was hosted by the Vincentia Branch.
The group is famous for the Vincentia Singers who entertained the conference with some songs before lunch.
The conference was attended by members from all the branches in the zone and Red Cross Zone Representative Jenny Edwards attended.
The main speaker was Janelle Cazaubon from the membership department who gave an interesting and informative speech about how the Red Cross is working these days and all the projects which are being undertaken.
The Red Cross has four main projects and these are emergency services, migrant support, international programs helping our neighbours in the Pacific Islands and International Humanitarian Law for which the Red Cross is famous.
The local branches are focused on fundraising to help conduct the different programs of the Red Cross.
In the Milton Ulladulla and Districts branch there is a very strong emergency services group who have been training and preparing for any emergency such as bushfires etc. which might occur in our area.
Members of that group also travelled up north following the floods and have provided support to other areas.
One of the branch's biggest projects is the Trauma Teddy scheme whereby hand knitted bears are given free to those in stress.
The branch is grateful to all knitters and supporters of the Red Cross in our local area.
Financial donations can be made via PO Box 556, Ulladulla NSW 2539 - please give name and address so that a receipt can be forwarded to you.
The Milton Ulladulla and District branch meets on the first Thursday of the month at 1.30pm at the Baptist Church and visitors are welcome.
For more information on the work of the Red Cross please contact President/Secretary Gill Rolfe on 4454 0454.
