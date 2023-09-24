Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Red Cross members attend yearly conference

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 25 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 8:00am
Gill Rolfe, Lesley Harper, Pam Maurer, Phyllis Emery, Margaret Peppitt, Virginia Thomson and Barbara Austin at the conference. Picture supplied
Members of the Milton Ulladulla and District branch of Australian Red Cross joined with other branch members in the area to attend the Country Zone Seven Conference at the St Georges Basin Country Club.

