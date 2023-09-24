IF you are looking for something to do over the October Long Weekend then look no further.
Milton CWA Branch will be holding a Spring Market Day this Saturday, September 30 from 8.30am to 1.30pm in the CWA Hall in Wason Street, Milton.
Read More
Morning tea/coffee will be available from 9.30am with freshly baked scones, jam and cream on offer, while the group's popular homemade sausage rolls will be available.
CWA members also have on sale freshly baked goods including cakes, biscuits and slices, along with multi-flavoured jams, pickles and chutneys.
There will also be some beautiful handcrafted children's toys, beanies and shawls, baby clothes, aprons, CWA recipe books, tea towels and bags will be on offer.
The trading tables will have an array of plants, books, jewellery and many other bric-a-brac items.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.