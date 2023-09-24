Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton CWA Branch's Spring Market Day

Updated September 25 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 9:30am
Milton CWA Branch will be holding a Spring Market Day this Saturday, September 30 from 8.30am to 1.30pm in the CWA Hall in Wason Street, Milton. Picture supplied
IF you are looking for something to do over the October Long Weekend then look no further.

