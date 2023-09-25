Milton Ulladulla Times
Variety the Children's Charity NSW/ACT supports a Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs Junior Rugby League Club player

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 26 2023 - 6:48am, first published September 25 2023 - 10:30am
Jerry Nightingale wants to thank Variety the Children's Charity NSW/ACT for their support. Picture supplied
A financial scholarship from Variety [the Children's Charity NSW/ACT] will help Jerry Nightingale, a promising Milton Ulladulla Junior Rugby League Club player, achieve his sporting dreams.

