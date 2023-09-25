A financial scholarship from Variety [the Children's Charity NSW/ACT] will help Jerry Nightingale, a promising Milton Ulladulla Junior Rugby League Club player, achieve his sporting dreams.
Variety - the Children's Charity NSW/ACT has awarded $294,000 in scholarships enabling 63 children across NSW and the ACT to pursue their sporting and artistic dreams.
Jerry was one of the recipients and is grateful for the support.
Variety Heart Scholarships support young people with an existing talent who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability.
The scholarships are open to school-aged children who are passionate and proficient in their chosen field.
Jerry is passionate about playing football for the mighty Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs Junior Rugby League Club.
Born in Penrith in 2013, Jerry was only three when he and his mother, Hayley, relocated to the South Coast due to family reasons.
He moved house 15 times as he experienced all the turbulent changes that come with a family separation.
Now incredibly wise beyond his 10-years, Jerry has found freedom, connection and safety in Ulladulla and on the home turf of the mighty Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs Junior Rugby League Club where he wears his red, blue and white jersey with pride.
Jerry began his rugby league career as a four-year-old ferocious front rower for Emu Plains Junior Rugby League Club.
When they moved to the South Coast, Hayley registered him with the Bulldogs, and he's been playing for them for three seasons now.
"Rugby league is a driving force for Jerry and he really is a powerhouse on the footy field," Hayley said.
"Every child needs a space to thrive and to excel, whether it's sport or art or music, those things are so significant, especially for kids like Jerry who have experienced significant adversity."
Jerry is a highly dedicated footy player.
"Jerry trains up to three times a week for up to five hours. He rides his bike every day and puts a lot of effort into keeping fit and healthy and watching his nutrition," his mum said.
"This season Jerry was promoted to centre due to his increased speed and agility to work the field. His stellar move is the "palm" where he hugs the ball in one hand and uses the other hand to palm off his opposition."
Jerry adds his palm is like a special armour of protection to safeguard the football like a pot of gold.
"My Grandfather - "Da" - always told me to look at the footy like gold and never lose sight of protecting it," said Jerry.
This season Jerry has been fortunate to captain his under 10s side and lead his team-mates on and off the field.
"As a proud First Nations young man (Wiradjuri/Dharawal Nations) it's been awesome to promote my culture through my footy," Jerry said.
"I play with a few Koori boys in Ulladulla and for NAIDOC round this year we had some of the boys playing the didge and we all paid our respects to our elders."
Despite beginning his career as a Penrith junior and having a Great Grandfather, Joe Bassett, who played first grade NRL for the Canterbury Bulldogs, there is only one team and one player that Jerry hopes to emulate.
"Jerry supports South Sydney Rabbitohs with aspirations to be as swift and as staunch as Latrell Mitchell," Hayley said.
"He loves Latrell's style and the passion and advocacy he has for community and mob off the field.
"It's the influence and guidance of players like Latrell, that canvas to younger generations that it doesn't matter where you come from, or what obstacles you overcome - you must always give back and remember your roots."
With Jerry's team selected to compete in The Final Whistle (TFW) Rugby League 9s Tournament in Lake Illawarra in October, Hayley says Jerry's Variety Heart Scholarship could not have come at a better time.
"There is an admission fee for the tournament and a representative uniform to pay for. We are also exploring NRL clinics for 2024 to set him up with a platform of success moving forward," Hayley said
"It's very difficult to provide for a child on a single income, let alone a minimum wage.
"We are so grateful to Variety for offering Jerry an opportunity to engage in the kind of professional training he needs to take his footy further and to move one step closer to his goal of being awarded a rugby league scholarship for his secondary education and pursuing a professional career in rugby league."
Meanwhile, Variety NSW/ACT CEO, Tony Warner, said he was filled with excitement and anticipation about what the future holds for Australian sport and the arts.
"Hearing all about the tremendous achievements of these clever kids keeps us focussed on what is most important - investing in the next generation," he said.
"These young people are working hard to achieve their goals and Variety is honoured to recognise each individual and their many, many hours of hard work and dedication."
