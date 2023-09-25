Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla Local Aboriginal Land Council's Voice information meeting

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 26 2023 - 7:02am, first published September 25 2023 - 11:30am
The Yes movement continues to be active in the Milton/Ulladulla district
An information session on the Voice to Parliament, delivered to a packed room, was electrified by powerful off-the-cuff speeches from First Nations panellists.

