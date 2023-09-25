An information session on the Voice to Parliament, delivered to a packed room, was electrified by powerful off-the-cuff speeches from First Nations panellists.
The Ulladulla Local Aboriginal Land Council (ULALC) hosted the recent event, at the Ulladulla Civic Centre, to an overflowing room of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and local non-Indigenous people wanting to learn more about the referendum from leaders in First Nations communities.
Leanne Brook, ULALC's Chief Executive Officer, explained what the event was all about.
"Tonight is about listening to each other, having an honest and respectful conversation so we have a clear understanding of what we are voting for when we head to the polls," she said
"This is an important conversation and a stressful time for us all. Let's remember to be kind to each other and ourselves."
Speakers all gave highly personal and impassioned calls for all Australians to vote Yes to support this historic opportunity towards reconciliation and self-determination.
This is what they said:
Murramarang Elder Paul Carriage gave a Welcome to the Country.
He shared personal reasons why Australia voting Yes in the referendum is so important to him.
"For those of us [First Nations People] who went to school in the 1970s, we were 'invited to leave' at 14 years and 9 months", Paul said, recalling with sadness the disregard society has shown towards Aboriginal children for many years.
"I've been a part of so-called consultation for many decades now. We are approached to comment on proposals that have already been developed without us. We go to the meeting, we share the ways that the proposal will impact cultural heritage and community. Then, we find these programs implemented without changes, with our consultation having no effect."
He said at the moment, the status quo isn't working."
"We haven't been listened to. We've been talked to, and talked at," Paul said
Speaking of the Voice to Parliament, which Australians will vote for or against on October 14, Paul said "this offers us hope.
"Through the Voice, we can make our own representations at any point.," he said.
"The Voice may make representations to government and the bureaucracy at any point, how we want to, when we want to, not once things are done and the policies and programs for our communities are all written up without us."
The phrasing of the constitutional amendment says: "The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples."
Lisa Ogle, a consultant, former lawyer and public international lawyer, explained the legal importance of this wording.
"The phrase "may make representations" is deliberate: it doesn't force the Voice to comment on anything in particular but allows the Voice to speak freely, making any representations it deems important," she said.
"It does not mandate that a government must respond in any particular way or at all.
"The phrase "to the Parliament and the Executive Government" is important as it means that the Voice does not have to wait until Parliament is considering bills, but can make representations before they are written, or at any point in time, to "the Executive" including government departments, to help inform decision-making on matters that relate to First Nations Peoples.
"Put simply, it will give Aboriginal people a seat at the table."
A moving speech was given by Cleone Wellington, Cullunghutti Jerrinja Wandi-Wandian Woman & Executive at Waminda, whose Elders were in the room, watching on.
Cleone paid tribute to the long fight of her Elders and ancestors before her and the many successes of Waminda Aboriginal women's health service.
"We've gotten here from many voices, marches, protests, radicalism and activism," Cleone said.
"The Voice will amplify our voices", she said.
"It's not silencing the voices that are already happening and have been happening since colonisation."
"To be sitting at the policy tables and for us to have our truths, that can only amplify our voice."
Cleone empathised with First Nations People who are experiencing, every day, the realities of deaths in custody, white education systems, intergenerational trauma and ongoing colonisation.
"My mob has every right to have distrust in this government," she said.
"This is about power and control. Our power and control over our own lives, expanding.
"There is some hope that the Voice will make it more efficient for government agencies and for community groups who work with them."
CEO of Waminda, Faye Worner, talked about how "dealing with bureaucrats" is an uphill battle.
"They make most of the decisions about implementing law. We have white university graduates telling us what policies will be put in place about DV in our communities when they haven't set foot outside Canberra," Faye said.
"To establish their Birthing On Country Centre we have pushed doors open that were closed. We've knocked them down. We don't take no for an answer."
Mayor of Shoalhaven City Council, Amanda Findley, spoke briefly, praising the tireless advocacy of Waminda and First Nations leaders.
The mayor spoke from the heart saying how sick it makes her feel that she as an immigrant is recognised in the constitution, can hold dual citizenship, be elected as Mayor, but Aboriginal People have no voice enshrined in the constitution.
Wiradjuri man, Adam Gowen, shared how the combination of his Cultural education and his tertiary studies informs his perspective on the Voice.
Adam's honours work was in Indigenous Studies dealt with issues of Sovereignty and Settler Colonialism.
He recalled how "Australia got it wrong" the first time around with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (DRIP). In 2007, over 160 countries came together to ratify this UN Declaration, Australia under the Howard Government was one of only four outliers who did not.
Adam said Australia rectified this in 2009, endorsing the Declaration and joining the rest of the world on the right side of history.
"We don't get to change our mind like we did with DRIP", Adam said.
"There won't be a second go. We have one chance. Vote Yes."
Wiradjuri man and constitutional expert Geoff Scott dismissed those sowing doubt about the structure of the Voice as a distraction.
"The people asking for 'detail' are looking for reasons to say no," Geoff said.
"Concepts such as marriage and immigration are mentioned so briefly in the constitution without any perturbation in Australian society. Moreover, extensive detail is provided in the Voice Co-Design Process Report."
Likewise, Paul Carriage saw the claims of 'divisiveness' made by some opponents of the Voice as untrue.
"It isn't divisive; it's showing the division that's already here, in our society. The Voice has raised these conversations to the surface but they've always been there," Paul said.
Geoff Scott reassured the audience that constitutional recognition was a positive step in the right direction.
"This doesn't threaten sovereignty, it enhances it. It doesn't undermine land rights; it strengthens land rights," Geoff said
"The first real reconciliation barometer is on October 14."
Some other information sessions are planning - including one in Manyana - see details below.
