The Gallery, Mogo is recommencing a series of featured artist exhibitions and and the first offering will be local artist Garry Kemp.
Garry's works will be on exhibition at The Gallery, Mogo 2/52 Sydney Street [Princes Highway] between 10am and 4pm from Sunday October 1 to December 3.
There will be a "Twilight Opening" from 4.30pm on Monday October 2, so come along and check out Gary's work and have a chat.
Garry was, for almost 40 years until retirement, a high school art teacher.
He worked with many mediums and materials. His preferences being drawing, oils and printmaking.
Garry says he has been very fortunate in following his passion investigating both the landscape and the patterns that they create.
Garry works both "on site" and from his large collection of photos.
He enjoys playing with colours, shapes and lines that he sees in the environments.
Garry finds that the act of making artworks is the real and most satisfying part of his current works.
"It's a great feeling when the composition works and others enjoy it."
People interested in finding out more about Creative Arts Batemans Bay' should drop in to The Gallery or phone on 0490 026 929.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.