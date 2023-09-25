Four Ulladulla High School students today [Tuesday September 26] left Australia to take on what will be the challenge of their young lives
Harrison Treweeke, Ellie Fitzpatrick, Mia Garrahy and Claire Ridley received Kokoda Youth Leadership Scholarships and will now get to walk this famous track.
The local students, along with the other members of their Kokoda Youth Leadership Challenge group, left Australia today.
Harrison, Ellie, Mia and Claire are all excited by the prospect of walking the track and say it will be a life-changing experience.
When they come home, the foursome hope to share their experiences with their school and the wider community.
Harrison 16-years, Elle 17-years, Claire 16-years and Mia 16-years are well known for their leadership qualities.
They say walking the track will make them better people and enhance their leadership skills.
The scholarship program is coordinated by the RSL and Services Clubs Association.
Harrison applied for a Kokoda Scholarship, because he wants to join the defence force and thought it would be a good experience.
He also saw walking the track as a way to honour his late father Jason.
"Dad would be very proud that I am doing the walk and he would want me to try my best at it," Harrison said.
Harrison believes he is up for the challenge.
"I don't care how much pain I will be in - I am just going to walk through it," he said
He thinks such a big physical and mentally draining challenge will make him a better person.
Elle looks upon the Kokoda challenge as a way to test herself - she knows the trek will be tough.
"I think this walk will help me grow a lot as a person and to gain confidence," Elle said
"I know it's a very hard trek physically and will mostly be mentally challenging because of its treacherous and steep terrain with unpredictable weather."
Elle said she will be focusing on the end goal to keep her going.
"If I can get through this - I can get through anything," Elle said.
Claire agreed with her friends regarding the opportunity that awaits them.
"It's going to test me a lot and it's a leadership opportunity to help with my future goals," Claire said.
Claire is happy to be taking on this challenge with three like-minded people.
Leadership is a word that came up a lot when the students talked about the trek.
"We are the generation that is coming up in society and if some of us don't know how to lead then what is going to be our future," Claire said.
While they will be walking the trek as individuals, the foursome will also work as a team and they will support each other always.
"I will be relying on us - as a team - to get me over the line," Claire said.
Mia, as she explains why she applied, continues the leadership theme raised by her friends.
"I want to enter politics after school and that is why leadership is part of my reasoning is important. The physical component was another reason - I love challenging myself physically," Mia said.
Mia will draw in her inner mental strength when the going gets tough.
All four have different personality traits that each one will need to not only help themselves but the rest of the group.
Humour and kindness are some of the traits the the Ulladulla students have - importantly they are all prepared to support each other.
The students are grateful that Ulladulla High has given them this opportunity.
Their teachers gave the student advice on their speeches and are now offering to give them equipment for the walk.
The foursome were required to write an essay in response to 'Why they should walk the Kokoda Trek', from that competition, finalists then presented to a panel of five judges their connection to the Kokoda Trek.
The students then had relate to a significant moment in their lives, and what it would truly mean for them to be selected.
Students were selected to do a presentation, connecting their reflections on their life stories, how they relate to the challenges of the Kokoda campaign and how this experience will impact on their personal development.
