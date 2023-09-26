THE issue of cats roaming around Ulladulla killing wildlife was recently tabled at a community forum meeting.
Ulladulla and Districts Community Forum committee member, Philip Smith-Hill, tabled the report because he is concerned about the damage to wildlife done by cats
"Our property here in Ulladulla has no more bush rats, possums or bandicoots - all have vanished. We frequently find big rings of feathers - sometimes two in one day," he said.
He added other feral species [pigs and camels etc] also do damage to the environment all over Australia, agreeing that cats were not doing all the damage.
"However, other introduced species are easy to get rid of but cats do terrible damage to our wildlife and our wildlife is a precious asset," he said
He knows no government would ever support an outright ban on cats in Australia but that is what he would like to see.
"Each cat does an awful lot of damage every night," he said.
A spokesperson for Shoalhaven City Council said there are no state legislation or requirements in NSW to prevent the roaming of domestic cats at night.
"Councils are unable to institute regulatory requirements at a local level," the spokesperson said.
"Nonetheless, council strongly encourages cat owners to keep their cat indoors or in an enclosure outside at all times of the day.
"This keeps our pets safe and protects our unique and precious local wildlife."
Shoalhaven and nine other local councils in June 2022 partnered with RSPCA NSW on the Keeping Cats Safe at Home project which aims to encourage those who have a cat in their lives to keep them safe from harm, and protect our environment, by having them [cats] safe at home.
The RSPCA, at the time, noted that according to a survey that at least 50 percent of people contain their cats, either indoors or through outdoor enclosures.
"Pet cats kept safely contained live up to 10 years longer than cats allowed to roam, making it an important change to adopt for their overall health and safety," the RSPCA said.
"The Keeping Cats Safe at Home project aims to engage directly with cat owners, school children, veterinarians and the public to help shift community behaviours and attitudes about what it means to be a responsible cat owner."
Mr Smith-Hill, in the meantime, said his report was well received and viewed as "an educational issue" at the forum meeting.
When he was doing his research he found out that council had been communicating with a representative from another Shoalhaven village about cat curfews overnight.
Mr Smith-Hill said he was sure other Shoalhaven residents shared his concerns.
He agreed that many cat owners are responsible about making sure their cats don't roam freely, but added many others are not.
Meanwhile, the Nature Conservation Council and the Invasive Species Council recently called on the NSW Government to introduce clear laws to ensure pet cats are kept safe at home in order to save millions of native animals every year.
Their call came in the wake of another 48 species being added to the endangered species list and the release of an ambitious feral cat plan by the federal government.
Advocacy Manager at the Invasive Species Council, Jack Gough, said amending the law in NSW to permit local councils to implement 24/7 cat containment rules is a simple step that would have profound benefits for our native wildlife.
"Councils across the state are crying out for this amendment so that they can protect their local bushland from the enormous impacts of roaming pet cats," he said.
"The law in NSW is a stark contrast to the ACT which requires residents to contain their cats, or in Victoria where nearly 50 percent of councils have introduced cat containment rules.
"Cat containment would be a win for cat owners too. The evidence is that pet cats that are responsibly kept at home can live up to 10 years longer than if they were free-roaming."
