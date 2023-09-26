Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

United Cricket Club junior, Matthew Gilkes' NSW Blues season to start

September 26 2023 - 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
United Cricket Club junior, Matthew Gilkes' NSW Blues season to start. Picture file
United Cricket Club junior, Matthew Gilkes' NSW Blues season to start. Picture file

ULLADULLA United Cricket Club junior, Matthew Gilkes, will be looking to start the domestic season with a flood of runs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.