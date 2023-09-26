ULLADULLA United Cricket Club junior, Matthew Gilkes, will be looking to start the domestic season with a flood of runs.
The NSW men's team will open its domestic season with a pair of matches in Melbourne this week and Gilkes was one of the first players selected in the Blues' squad.
The Blues squad, under the guidance of master coach Greg Shipperd and experienced skipper Moises Henriques, kick off their summer in the 50-over Marsh One-Day Cup competition with a clash against Tasmania tomorrow [Wednesday September 27] before backing up two days later against Victoria.
Both matches will be played at Junction Oval, beginning at 10.05am (Sydney time) and broadcast live on cricket.com.au, Foxtel and Kayo.
Cricket NSW Chief of Cricket Performance, Greg Mail, said the Blues players had prepared well for the season's opening matches, praising the level of commitment to off-season training.
"It has been an impressive off-season for our players and staff, they have worked very hard to set NSW up for success this summer," Mail said.
"There has been a good chemistry built in the group and we are looking forward to starting the season well this week," he said.
"We had a really good set of practice matches against Victoria recently with a number of different players putting their hands up and demanding selection for these matches.
"Joel Davies was one of those players and we are looking forward to watching him develop across the summer and beyond."
NSW Blues squad to play Tasmania (Wednesday, September 27) and Victoria (Friday, September 29) in Marsh One-Day Cup action at Junction Oval in Melbourne is:
Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha and Chris Tremain
