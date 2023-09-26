Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ulladulla and surrounds

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated September 26 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast storms for the Ulladulla district this afternoon (September 26). Picture supplied.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast storms for the Ulladulla district this afternoon (September 26). Picture supplied.

Stormy weather is on the way to the Ulladulla district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports for the South Coast Register, and occasionally the Milton-Ulladulla Times. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.