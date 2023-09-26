Stormy weather is on the way to the Ulladulla district.
The bureau of meteorology has issued severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the South Coast and Illawarra forecast zones; damaging winds and even some large hailstones are likely during the coming hours.
Ulladulla and surrounding villages are forecast to be affected by the storms.
A moist unstable atmosphere combined with a surface trough is generating the afternoon storms.
The State Emergency Service advises:
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the SES: 132 500
