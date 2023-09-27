The Milton Ulladulla District Camera Club's September theme for its digitally projected image [DPI] competition was "capturing the moment".
As usual, the club also had an open category section.
The DPI competition judge was Gordon Haddow who is a retired cardiac anaesthesiologist with a lifelong interest in photography.
Gordon and his wife reside in the USA and are members of their local photography club where they have made many friends in the local community.
Now retired, Gordon can now focus more on photography, and finally update his website which is at haddowphoto.com.
The images of the month were:
The "Theme Image of the Month" was awarded to Dawn Woods, with her photo titled 'The Joy of Johannesburg'.
The winner of the "Open Image of the Month" was Charlie Foreman with his photo titled 'Double Exposure'.
During the competition judging presentation, members noted 54 entries in A/B grade theme and open competitions.
The October theme is 'Sunrise or Sunset'.
The October club competition will be via print entries to be judged at the club's meeting on October 23.
You may see club members with their camera gear very early in the morning or late afternoon trying to capture the winning image.
Club meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of each month (6.30pm) with the first being a learning activity and the second being competition night.
Meetings are held at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club, St Vincent Street, Ulladulla with visitors more than welcome.
Go to http://www.miltonulladullacameraclub.asn.au for more information.
