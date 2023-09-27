People's possessions will soon be safer thanks to the Mollymook Women's Golf Club and all those who supported a recent charity event.
Funds raised from the Mollymook Women's Golf Club charity golf day, held at the Hilltop course, will be donated to Safe Waters Community Care, the group that runs the Ulladulla region's homeless shelter.
The $10,000 will be used to construct a storage facility for people to keep their possessions in.
President of the Mollymook Women's Golf Club, Jane Rutkin, said the golfers wanted to support "the amazing work" being done by Safe Waters.
"We know they [Safe Waters] are helping people in a crisis situation and in need of emergency housing," Jane said about the work Safe Waters was doing to help people in the community.
Jane said the money they raised came from fundraising events, a huge raffle with "wonderful prizes" donated by local businesses and the golf day where the course fees were donated by the Mollymook Golf Club.
"So it [the funds] came from the members, the local businesses and the golf club itself," Jane said.
Then there was the playing of the big day of golf with a full field of 131 golfers.
Clubs represented included players from St Georges Basin, Wollongong, Beverley Park, Kiama, The Grange, Worrigee, Nowra, Gerringong, Catalina and of course Mollymook [Hilltop and Beachside].
Safe Waters founder, Sarah Date, said her group truly wanted to thank everyone who supported the charity event.
Sarah said they needed a place to store people's belongings.
"We have no storage facilities at all," she said about the Princes Highway shelter.
She added hygiene packs and "beautiful quilts' made by the Milton Quilters could also be kept in the storage facility.
"Everyone who stays with us gets to keep a quilt as a little memento," Sarah said.
"We are really grateful for the support we have received."
Mollymook Golf Club's Chief Executive Officer, John Holt, said he was proud of the Women's Golf Club members for all the charity work they do.
"What Safe Waters do right now is just critical," he said about why supporting a homeless shelter was important.
