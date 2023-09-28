Top-quality efforts came from the third and final round of the recent Mollymook Beachside Veteran Club's championships.
The event was contested by 54 golfers this week and the overall champion is Danny Fleming who scored 80 net.
Neil Best was runner-up with 81 net.
Read more:
In the Stableford Division, Cameron Turinui won Division One with a score of 57 points on a countback from David Adams, while Alan Edwards won Division Two with a score of 58 stableford points from Tim Richmond on 55 points.
Winning the day was Kevin Hodge with a score of 22 points, in a countback from second-placed Ross Chapman.
Third place was also closely contested with Colin Boardman being awarded the placing with 21 points in a countback from Stig Andersson who missed out on a placing.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Ross Chapman on the second, Phil Smart on the sixth, and Tim Richmond on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 17 on a countback.
The wildcard of four balls was not won so will jackpot to six balls next week [October 4] when golfers will play a single stableford event for the monthly medal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.