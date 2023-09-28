So what was that - you want to know what events are on over the October Long Weekend?
Well the good news is that there are lots of things to see and do around the South Coast this weekend.
Milton CWA Branch will be holding a Spring Market Day this Saturday, September 30 from 8.30am to 1.30pm in the CWA Hall in Wason Street, Milton. Morning tea/coffee will be available from 9.30am with freshly baked scones, jam and cream on offer, while the group's popular homemade sausage rolls will be available. CWA members also have on sale freshly baked goods including cakes, biscuits and slices, along with multi-flavoured jams, pickles and chutneys. There will also be some beautiful handcrafted children's toys, beanies and shawls, baby clothes, aprons, CWA recipe books and much more.
Clocks go forward early Sunday morning and all the stall holders will be there at 9am ready for a great day at the Milton Showground. Lots of great stallholders and some new stalls will be coming to the Sunday October 1 event. Thai street foods, fresh produce, farm eggs, babies handmade clothing, women's fashions, Bonsai plants, opals, unique jewellery, quality ladies leather bags and much more will be on offer. Come down for breakfast, grab a coffee and a delicious pastry or yummy donut. It's going to be a great day out for the whole family, we have the kids covered with a merry-go-round at the Milton Village Showground Market - it starts at 9am and finishes at 2pm.
Milton Ulladulla Music Incorporated will present "An Afternoon of Operatic Favourites" on Sunday October 1 for all to enjoy. The performance will be headlined by South Coast raised Soprano Bronwyn Douglass. She will be joined by fellow Opera Australia artists Iain Henderson [Tenor], Genevieve Dickson [Mezzo-Soprano] and Pacific Opera Music Director Bradley Gilchrist [piano]. The audience will enjoy an afternoon of operatic favourites by composers such as Rossini, Bellini, Verdi and Massenet. The concert, at St Martin's Church Ulladulla, starts at 1.30pm and tickets [members - $30 and non-members - $35] will be available at the door only. School age children get in free when accompanied by an adult.
Get set for a bigger and better Shoalhaven River Festival, with a new venue and heaps of fun to be had. Expect song, dance and storytelling from traditional owners, plus ice skating; carnival rides; market stalls; local musicians; kids' art activities; parachuting displays; fireworks, and so much more. No need to miss the festival for the grand final either - it'll be live on the big screen at the festival. It's all happening at Nowra Showgrounds, September 30 - October 1.
The Moruya District Hospital Auxiliary is holding a book fair on Saturday, September 30 between 8.30am and 2pm at the CWA Hall at 62 Queen Street in Moruya. Discover great quality books, meet fellow bookworms, get great prices and donate to a good cause.
The 'Festival of Yes' is happening on Sunday, October 1 at the Tilba Hall at 12pm. Yes23 organisers have created this family-friendly, inclusive event to help undecided voters to learn more about the Voice to Parliament and to foster community connection. Musicians Chris O'Connor, Soul Stories, Larimar, Ron Callaghan, Melanie Horsnell and more will perform. Entry by donation, learn more at yes23.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.