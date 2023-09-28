Clocks go forward early Sunday morning and all the stall holders will be there at 9am ready for a great day at the Milton Showground. Lots of great stallholders and some new stalls will be coming to the Sunday October 1 event. Thai street foods, fresh produce, farm eggs, babies handmade clothing, women's fashions, Bonsai plants, opals, unique jewellery, quality ladies leather bags and much more will be on offer. Come down for breakfast, grab a coffee and a delicious pastry or yummy donut. It's going to be a great day out for the whole family, we have the kids covered with a merry-go-round at the Milton Village Showground Market - it starts at 9am and finishes at 2pm.