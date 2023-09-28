THE chance to represent their culture is as important as winning for the South Coast based Koori Knockout rugby league teams.
The South Coast Sea Eagles, SerpentSSS and South Coast Jarmbi United will all be taking part in this year's knockout.
"I am a proud Yuin man," South Coast Sea Eagles' player/coach Mason Harrison said about representing his culture.
"It's always good to represent your culture and it gives you a chance to shine."
This year's knockout will be hosted by the Newcastle All Blacks [NAB] Aboriginal Rugby League team at Tuggerah on the Central Coast from tomorrow [September 29] to October 2, bringing together amateur players through to NRL stars across men's, women's and junior competitions.
The three South Coast teams start their campaigns off on Saturday [September 30] with the Sea Eagles playing Tweed Connexions, SerpentSSS will take on La Perouse Panthers 2, while Jarmbi United will run out against the Bourke Warriors.
Mason is happy with the way things are looking for his team.
"We are focussed and just thinking about us and only us," he said.
"I back anyone who comes into this team because of the ability they have got."
He said many South Coast clubs like the Nowra Bomaderry Jets, Moruya Sharks, Dapto Canaries and the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs were involved with the South Coast Sea Eagles.
The Sea Eagles coach said the team had a nice blend of youth and experience.
"We have a few stalwarts there - plus some younger guys as well," the player coach said.
"The majority of the team has played in past Korri Knockouts."
One of the younger players is Blake Wellington who will be playing in his first senior knockout tournament.
"I am keen as because I get to play with my mob and family," Blake said about just wanting to play.
"I am not nervous at all - just happy to be involved."
Blake played first grade this season for Dapto on the wing but he wants to play in the centres for the Sea Eagles.
He said the Sea Eagles' preparation had been good and that the players had a strong bond.
"I reckon we will go well and we will win the first game for sure," a confident Blake said.
"It's my first senior knockout so we have to win our first game," the 21-year-old said.
Blake is also proud to represent his culture.
"The best thing I can do at the moment is represent my culture and that is what we all want to do," he said.
"I grew up loving my culture - there is nothing to hate about it."
Meanwhile, a handful of the Sea Eagles players come from the knockout winning Black Cockatoos.
It took Mason 10-years to win a Koori Knockout title and he has great memories of winning the event.
The win was dedicated to the late James Wellington.
Blake is one of James and Ben Wellington's nephews, showing the strong family culture that exists amongst the Sea Eagles.
Mason, when playing for the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs, broke his arm late last season and did not get to play in the 2022 knockout held in the Shoalhaven.
