Link building for SEO: How to enhance online presence

Link building is a crucial aspect of SEO that can help enhance your online presence, boost your search engine rankings, and establish your site as an authoritative source of information. Picture Shutterstock

Digital marketing is one of the most discussed topics today, and rightly so. A huge percentage of modern activities are linked to the online world in one way or another.

For instance, according to 49% of shoppers, their purchase journey begins with Google. That means they'll search online for important details even if they plan to buy an item from a local store.

Therefore, building your online presence is vital in attracting local and non-local potential clients. Fortunately, there are many ways to achieve this. One of the best techniques to implement is link building for search engine optimisation (SEO).

In this comprehensive guide, we'll dive into the world of link building, exploring strategies to help you effectively enhance your online presence.

What is link building?

Link building is the process of obtaining hyperlinks from external websites that point to your own. These hyperlinks, often called backlinks, are essentially pathways connecting different corners of the internet.

Think of them as endorsements from other websites, signifying to search engines that your website is valuable and worthy of consideration. The more votes of confidence you receive from industry experts, the higher you're likely to rank.

This SEO technique doesn't require technical skills. But you'll need a network of reliable publishers to build a great backlink profile. That's where expert assistance like Pursuit Digital SEO services come in handy. They can help you acquire the right partners and create an effective link-building strategy.

The art of building backlinks

There are three main ways to build your backlink profile. Let's explore them.

1 Asking for links

Asking for links involves a proactive approach where you reach out to other website owners and request them to link to your content. This strategy can be particularly effective when you have valuable resources to offer. Here are some types of content you can ask others to link to:

Blog posts: Well-written and informative blogs can be great candidates for backlink requests.

In-depth guides: Comprehensive guides that provide in-depth insights into a specific topic can attract backlinks from websites seeking additional resources.

E-books: If you've authored e-books that offer valuable knowledge or expertise, you can approach relevant websites for link opportunities.

Visual assets (infographics): Eye-catching infographics are highly shareable and can lead to link-building opportunities.

Case studies: Real-world case studies showcasing your expertise or success stories can attract links from interested parties.

Original research and data: Websites may be interested in linking to your original research or data, especially if it contributes to their content's credibility.

Modern technology has made it easier to identify and connect with potential publishers. Social media is the best place to start, as you can directly interact with the prospects through their posts' comment section or direct messaging. Utilising tools like Semrush's Link Building Tool can also help you in that regard.



2 Adding links

Adding links entails manually placing your website's links on other websites. While this strategy may seem straightforward, it's worth noting that the effectiveness of such links can vary. Here are instances where you can manually add links:

Social media profiles: Include your website link in your social media profiles to enhance your online presence.

Business directories: Listing your website in relevant business directories can generate local backlinks.

Forums, communities, and Q&A sites: Engaging in discussions and adding your website link in your forum signature or profile can lead to backlinks.

Blog comments: Thoughtful comments on blog posts can include your website link, driving traffic and potential backlinks.

It's important to be cautious when manually adding links, as low-quality sources might not yield the desired results. These links carry less weight, as they are often self-endorsed, which search engines might not give much importance to.

3 Earning links

Earning links is the epitome of successful link-building. When other websites link to your content without being prompted, it signifies the high quality and value your content offers. To earn links, you must create compelling content that naturally attracts backlinks. Content that tends to earn links includes:

Visual assets (infographics, charts, diagrams): Visually appealing assets are frequently linked to as references or sources.

Original research and data: Industry studies, surveys, and proprietary research can establish your website as an authoritative source.

Online tools and calculators: Providing tools that solve specific problems can attract backlinks from websites offering practical resources.

In-depth guides and tutorials: Thorough and informative guides are often linked for further learning.

Unique industry insights: Sharing insights, analyses, or opinions that stand out in your industry can naturally attract backlinks.

Study your competitors' backlink profiles to gain inspiration and ideas for creating relevant content. Whatever you post or share must resonate with your target audience and encourage them to link to your website.

What makes a good backlink?

Good backlinks are those that positively impact your website's search engine rankings, credibility, and authority. Quality backlinks are not just about quantity; they come from authoritative, relevant, and trustworthy sources.

Here are the key attributes that make a backlink 'good':

Relevance

This is a cornerstone of effective backlink building. When a backlink comes from a website that shares a similar thematic connection to your content, it indicates to both users and search engines that your content is valuable within that specific context. Relevant backlinks demonstrate that your website is a trustworthy resource within your industry or niche.

Authority

The authority of the linking website is a crucial factor in determining the quality of a backlink. Websites with higher authority, often measured by metrics like domain authority (DA), have established themselves as credible sources of information. Backlinks from authoritative sources carry more weight in influencing search engine rankings and establishing your website's credibility.

Traffic potential

A good backlink not only contributes to SEO but also has the potential to drive traffic to your website. When the linking website has a significant amount of traffic, users are more likely to follow the link to your site, resulting in increased exposure and potential conversions. Traffic from authoritative sources can also lead to improved brand recognition.

Contextual placement

Contextual backlinks, placed within the body of relevant content, are highly valuable. Such links are more likely to be clicked by users, and search engines view them as natural and authoritative endorsements. Contextual placement ensures that the link is seamlessly integrated into the content, enhancing its value.

Diversity

A diverse backlink profile consists of links from various types of sources, such as blogs, news sites, forums, and social media platforms. Diversity signals to search engines that your website is valued across different online spaces, and it helps prevent your backlink profile from appearing unnatural or manipulated.

Anchor text

The clickable text of the hyperlink should provide context about the linked page's content. Natural anchor text varies and avoids excessive use of exact-match keywords. Relevant and descriptive anchor text enhances the user experience and helps search engines understand the content being linked.



Organic growth

Building a backlink profile through organic growth over time is essential. Rapid, unnatural spikes in backlinks can raise red flags to search engines and potentially result in penalties. An organically grown backlink profile demonstrates that your website is attracting links naturally due to the quality of its content and value to users.

It's also important to remember that search engines value natural, organic backlinks earned through valuable content and genuine relationships. One of the biggest backlink-building mistakes you can make is artificially manipulating your links. It can result in penalties, which may be costly to your long-term success.

How to keep track of your link-building efforts

Keeping track of your link-building efforts is crucial to understanding the effectiveness of your strategies. It also allows you to identify opportunities for improvement and ensure that you're building a healthy and diverse backlink profile.

Here are steps to help you effectively track and manage your link-building efforts:

Use link-tracking tools: Link-tracking tools are essential for monitoring the health and growth of your backlink profile. Tools like Ahrefs, Moz, and SEMrush provide insights into your backlinks' quantity, quality, and origin. These tools offer data on metrics such as domain authority, anchor text usage, and referring domains. Regularly analyse this data to identify trends and areas for improvement.

Create a detailed spreadsheet: A well-organised spreadsheet serves as a central hub for recording your link-building activities. Include columns for the date of acquisition, linking website, anchor text, linked page URL, and any relevant notes. As your link-building efforts grow, this spreadsheet will help you stay organised and make informed decisions about your strategy.

Categorise backlinks for analysis: Categorising your backlinks based on source, relevance, and type provides valuable insights. You can identify which strategies deliver the most value by grouping backlinks into categories such as guest posts, directories, or influencer collaborations. This categorisation enables you to allocate resources effectively and adjust your approach accordingly.

Regular backlink audits: Regular backlink audits are essential to maintaining a healthy backlink profile. Conduct thorough audits to identify toxic or low-quality backlinks that could harm your website's reputation. Removing or disavowing these harmful links is crucial to ensure your website's search engine rankings are not negatively impacted.

Monitor traffic and conversion impact: Monitoring your acquired backlinks' traffic and conversion impact provides tangible insights into their effectiveness. Use Google Analytics to track referral traffic and understand how well that traffic converts on your site. This data helps you evaluate each backlink's true value in driving relevant and engaged visitors.

Conclusion