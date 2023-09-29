Being familiar with each other's games will help the SerpentSSS in this year's Koori Knockout.
SerpentSSS, a heavily connected Shoalhaven team, have been playing in this annual rugby league knockout for a number of years and team spokesperson, Steve Brandon, said when possible they tried to stick to a core line up.
The team has a strong Shoalhaven connection, along with a solid mix of South Coast and Illawarra players.
The South Coast will also be represented at the knockout by the Sea Eagles and South Coast Jarmbi United.
This year's knockout will be hosted by the Newcastle All Blacks [NAB] Aboriginal Rugby League team at Tuggerah on the Central Coast from today [September 29] to October 2, and brings together amateur players through to NRL stars across men's, women's and junior competitions.
SerpentSSS players will be representing their culture as well as the South Coast at the event.
"We love representing our culture and we are proud to pull on our jerseys," Steve said.
Steve said playing in the Koori Knockout was a way to acknowledge the proud history of all Aboriginal people.
The three South Coast teams start their campaigns off tomorrow [Saturday, September 30] with the Sea Eagles playing Tweed Connexions, SerpentSSS will take on La Perouse Panthers 2, while Jarmbi United will run out against the Bourke Warriors.
Steve does not know who will feature in the La Perouse team but expects them to be strong.
The SerpentSSS could also have a secret weapon to use against their opponents in the form of the ageless football legend and former Wallaby Andrew Walker.
Steve said his Uncle Andrew had been playing with the team for the past few knockouts but this season indicated he would just take on a coaching role.
"He [Andrew Walker] has been saying that he won't be playing for the past few years but he still has that skill. Some people have just that natural footy ability," he said to suggest his Uncle Andrew was still someone to watch - if he plays.
When you put Steve alongside his brothers Mark and Keiran in the backline, you know the SerpentSSS won't have any trouble scoring points.
Importantly, Steve said they also have a strong forward pack full of willing defensive and yardage workers.
It appears SerpentSSS has the makings of a competitive team.
"We have had a few training sessions and on Wednesday night at Rugby Park [South Nowra] we were working on putting a few structures in place," Steve said.
"The guys are keen and we are up for it."
The best knockout result SerpentSSS ever achieved was making the final 16 one year.
Steve hopes they can reproduce and maybe improve upon their best-ever effort.
"We are going to give it a red hot go," he said.
