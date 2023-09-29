Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

South Coast teams to contest Koori Knockout

By Damian McGill
Updated September 29 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Brandon [above playing for the Shoalhaven Rugby Club} will swap codes this weekend and play rugby league in the Koori Knockout. Picture by Paul Davidson
Steve Brandon [above playing for the Shoalhaven Rugby Club} will swap codes this weekend and play rugby league in the Koori Knockout. Picture by Paul Davidson

Being familiar with each other's games will help the SerpentSSS in this year's Koori Knockout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.