Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Free
Updated

Updated: Bawley Point bushfire under control, downgraded to Advice level

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated October 1 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Updated: Bawley Point bushfire under control
Updated: Bawley Point bushfire under control

UPDATE, 7PM:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports for the South Coast Register, and occasionally the Milton-Ulladulla Times. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.