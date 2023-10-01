Updated: Bawley Point bushfire under control

UPDATE, 7PM:
A bushfire at Bawley Point has been brought under control by firefighters.
Rural Fire Service NSW has downgraded the bushfire to Advice level.
This means while there is no immediate danger, residents and visitors should continue to stay up to date in case the situation changes.
The fire zone was near Bundle Hill Rd, west of Murramarang Rd.
PREVIOUSLY, 5PM:
Rural firefighters are responding to a bushfire at Bawley Point. A Watch and Act alert is in place.
About 4.05pm firefighters were called to the bushfire near Bundle Hill Rd; the burning area of bushland is about 26ha, just west of Murramarang Rd.
Rural Fire Service NSW has confirmed 10 trucks and 40 firefighters are are on scene.
Crews are currently working to contain the fire.
Nearby residents from Forster Dr to Moores Rd - west of Murramarang Rd - are advised to be prepared, in case they need to enact their bushfire survival plan.
The fire is burning in an easterly direction, towards Murramarang Rd.
Locals and visitors are also advised to keep up to date on fire condition through the Rural Fire Service or the Hazards Near Me app.
