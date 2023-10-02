Using mere words to sum up Rob Bevear's life is hard.
Mr Bevear was a highly respected member of the community and well-known for his promotion of the arts with his role as President of the Milton Theatre Management Committee.
People are still coming to terms with the passing of this most approachable and good-natured man.
He tragically lost his life in a freak motorcycle accident on September 8.
Rob was the husband of Sue, father and father-in-law to Lindsey and Cheyne, and grandfather to Zoe, Marley and Harry.
As mentioned, it's hard to sum up such a person - so we respectfully reached out to a family member to talk about the late Rob Bevear.
His daughter Lindsey Whitford, on behalf of the family, was happy to take part in a tribute piece for her much-loved dad.
"My dad was a pretty amazing guy - he was fun, friendly, encouraging and generous. He was definitely generous with his time and his thoughts," Lindsey said.
"He was an amazing dad to have - dad was also very clever and good at his job as a builder."
She wants him to be remembered as someone who loved a good time and as a person who always had a smile on his face.
"Dad just loved people and talking to people from all walks of life," she said
"He loved the town and community - everyone.
"Mum and I are so thankful for all the support and love we have received."
Rob wanted others to live and enjoy their lives.
Lindsey her dad would often say to her that time is precious as it goes fast. It's a message she will remember.
"Be generous with it [time] and share it with the ones you love," is another thing Lindsey said her dad urged.
There is now a hole in their hearts and lives, but Lindsey said their family was doing well.
"My mum has been amazing and strong. It has been a huge shock," she said
His recent memorial service at the Milton Showground was epic - something Rob would have loved.
People were asked to wear their favourite music-related or humorous tee-shirt.
Lindsey wore one of her dad's tee-shirts to the service.
"I wore what I thought was one of his favourites - a David Bowie Ziggy Stardust tee-shirt," she said.
Rob also loved a good Frank Zappa or a Led Zeppelin tee-shirt, along with his motorbike tee-shirts [Ducati inspired].
Lindsey said the memorial service was amazing.
Around 500 people attended the service to pay their last respects.
"It was amazing just to see how many people dad touched," she said
A heap of Rob's former apprentices turned up at the service, while various tradesmen he worked with and old school friends were amongst the crowd.
Lots of live music was played at the memorial services and the likes of guitarist/vocalist Dom Turner from the Backsiders attended.
Rob had a huge love of music.
"There was always a huge variety of music playing at home," Lindsey said.
"Dad loved seeing live performances but he never played anything until last year when he took up the harmonica and had lessons.
"He was getting pretty good and joined not one but three bands recently. He never did anything by halves my dad."
His granddaughter Marley [Lindsey's middle child] had been dabbling with the harmonica as well.
"Dad thought Marley was going to be good and he bought her a harmonica which arrived last week," Lindsey said.
Marley, with the harmonica, now has another special memory of her grandfather.
His love of music was one of the reasons why ended up a member of the Milton Theatre's management committee and president.
"Dad just fell in love with the place, the music and the sound," Lindsey said.
Lindsey also served on the committee - alongside her dad.
"I am pretty pleased I got to do that with him as well," she said about being on the committee with her dad
Meanwhile, the Shoalhaven is lucky that Rob and Sue went north rather than south.
Lindsey said her parents moved to the area and bought a property along Little Forest Road in 1979.
Settling in the Shoalhaven area was not their original plan.
They had started an around Australia trip from Padstow.
"They made it to Ulladulla," Lindsey said.
Lindsey's grandfather Ron Peters wanted Rob to do some work building wardrobes - it was meant to be a six-week stint but next thing you know he is helping build the Ulladulla Pool.
"Then they never left," Lindsey said about parents settling down in the area.
Motorbike riding was another of Rob's passions and he took part in community events like The Gentlemen's Ride - a fundraiser for mental health.
Lindsey wants her dad to be remembered as a man who always had a smile on his face.
