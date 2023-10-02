A group of players from the Milton Ulladulla Junior Rugby League Football Club will long remember their entire NRL grand final experience they had yesterday [Sunday, October 1].
The girls had a packed day and evening of highlights, but getting to hand members of the NRLW winning grand final team, the Newcastle Knights, with their premiership rings rates as the main highlight.
Bulldogs' Treasurer and Publicity Officer, Sharon Dowton, entered the club in a competition where the prize was the "ultimate NRL grand final experience".
She had to write about what country footy is about for the club.
"I wrote about how we are surrounded by the sea, bush and farmland and how on our field we have kangaroos, swooping magpies, ducks and the odd snake yet we are all one," she said.
Her submission was chosen by the NRL and Telstra as a winning entry and then on Sunday it was on a bus and up to Sydney's Accor Stadium.
"They were keen, eager and there was lots of chatter," Sharon said about the girls' excitement.
They were asked to bring 18 girls aged nine to 12 years up.
The Bulldogs crew got to the stadium, had a good look around, took lots of photos and they even got interviewed by the television media.
As they went around the stadium, including the lower levels, they saw Channel Nine rugby league/media personalities like Brad Fitler, Paul Gallen, Johnathan Thurston, Ruan Sims and Danika Mason.
Sharon said the Channel Nine team either waved or said "hello" to the girls.
The first official job the girls had was to form the guard of honour for the State Championship Grand Final teams, the South Sydney Rabbitohs [NSW] and the Brisbane Tigers [OLD], as they ran out to the field.
Sharon said the girls got to slap or touch the players' hands as they ran out to the field.
There were also a few hugs from Reggie the Rabbit - the famous Souths' mascot.
The girls also got to grace the playing surface and played a game of touch during the State Championship halftime break to entertain the crowd.
Then it was time to prepare for their most important part of the day - the NRWL decider between Newcastle and the Gold Coast Titans, which was won by the Knights.
"The girls were well-behaved and did what they were told to do," Sharon said.
The girls got to look at the premiership rings and remarked how "big and sparkly" they were - they had a "blast" of a time.
Once again they got to slap or touch the hands of the NRWL players as they ran out onto the field.
The Ulladulla/Milton crew then got to watch the men's grand final between Penrith and Brisbane.
All the drama of Penrith's come-from-behind win took place right in front of them.
The girls got home at 2.15am this morning - a long day but well worth it all.
"I have been getting messages all morning about how stoked the girls were about the day," Sharon said.
The NRL arranged a bus to collect the group, gave the girls a playing kit for the medal presentation and they got an autographed football to keep.
