"A filthy and despicable act" is how President of the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch, Sean Phillips, describes a recent theft.
Sub branch members are upset by the theft of the equipment used to maintain the RSL War Memorial gardens and grounds near Kendall Cottage.
Mr Phillips said it would cost at least $10,000 to replace the equipment that was stolen.
A ride-on-lawn mower, two self-propelled push mowers, two whipper-snippers, plastic fuel drums, a ladder and a range of tools were all taken.
The equipment was kept in a nearby storage shed.
Mr Phillips said Ulladulla Police were notified and would be investigating the theft.
He added CCTV footage of a white SUV was supplied to the police.
"The items stolen are of significant value to our small sub branch," he said.
What upsets him and other members of the sub-branch is that the memorial garden is to honour "the very people who fought and served for the freedom we all enjoy today".
"It just pisses me off," Mr Phillips said to sum up his view of the theft.
People with any information can call Ulladulla Police on 4454 8599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
