Your guide to Wollongong's biggest music festival, Yours and Owls

Wollongong's Yours and Owls festival has grown to be far more than just another music gig with outdoor cinema, late-night karaoke and art now part of the mix across October 14 and 15.
There'll be more than 100 artists across five stages, with lots going on around the festival mecca.
Here's all you need to know about what to find in the plethora of cool new spaces at the new home of the University of Wollongong (Northfields Avenue in Gwynneville), and who will be on stage when.
Meantime, tickets are still on sale for the over 18s event through Moshtix.
Young Henrys, will host a music lovers hub next to the main stage. It features a Record Room for vinyl enthusiasts, late-night karaoke, and a chance to get up close and personal with a handful of festival acts.
Frenzal Rhomb's lead guitar slayer and ABC Illawarra host with the most Lindsay 'The Doctor' McDougall will be sitting down with the likes of Descendents, Tia Gostelow, Sorry, and Pacific Avenue for 45 min exclusive in-depth conversations you can bear witness to! Keep an eye on socials for times.
Music Farmers has skilfully curated the Record Room for patrons to peruse with offerings labels like Farmer & The Owl, Bedroom Suck Records, Music In Exile, Stranded Recordings, Pak Music & Third Eye Stimuli.
Or, pull up a pew in the sunny bear garden and wash down the chilliest beers and ciders straight from the tap!
Deep within Yours & Owls, a tasty watering hole awaits. The Garden will feature DJ sets from local legends Unknown Associates, Cove Soundsystem, BeachCombers, PJ, Soaked, Subtropic and Barney Cools.
And another opportunity to supercharge those future pop star manifestations with the inaugural Terryoke! Karaoke with The Terrys! Head to the Garden, first thing Sunday to belt out your favourite tune with a little help from your friends, the Gerringong lads themselves.
DJ Schedule in the Garden:
SAT
SUN
Introducing The Metropolis Locale Micro-Cinema, nestled within the Metropolis Locale precinct, this intimate setting celebrates local filmmakers and individuals with strong ties to the Illawarra, showcasing a diverse selection of films.
From thought-provoking documentaries to visually stunning art films, these cinematic creations explore various topics that delve into human-nature and relationships, confront the challenges of climate change, explore mental health, and relive the shared experiences of living through the COVID era.
Feature Film: Peloton Against Plastic - Jamie Lepre & Paul Hellier
Short Films
Yakka Bar will showcase local beers, wines and special cocktails, soundtracked by tunes from their vinyl-spinning mates!
DJ schedule in the Yakka Bar
SAT
SUN
This precinct offers festival goers a dedicated space to participate in workshops, view installations and performances, and provides opportunities to engage with local innovators and community advocates.
There's plenty of inspiration, art, workshops and more in this space.
Those to catch include: 130ARTStudios, Clay Wollongong, The Dirty Mugs, Eloise Cleary , The Grey Space with Brenden Newton, Hidden Harvest, Katella Kreative, Make Space, Harold Barrientos, Make Space Art Collective, Squash Bug, Tegan Georgette, The Disability Trust, Toby Lansdown, Wollongong Press Association, Wanderer Magazine, Wollongong Comedy, Yakka Records & Bottle-O and Zephyr Magazine.
Shuttle buses will be operating around Wollongong with pick-up locations including: Wollongong Surf Leisure Resort (for campers tickets only), North Wollongong Train Station, and the UOW grounds.
The shuttles will fun up until two hours after the event.
Free train travel to Wollongong is included with festival tickets. This applies to non booking services on the Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink network. Gate Fee will apply for International Terminal, Domestic Terminal and Green Square stations.
Wollongong and the surrounding areas offer a wide range of accommodation options to suit every budget; including camping which is located on Fairy Meadow beach at Wollongong Surf Leisure Resort head over to yoursandowlsfestival.com.au for details.
Festival organisers continue to have sustainability top of mind when they welcome thousands to the UOW grounds in mid-October to see some of Australia's finest musicians.
The festival will serve drinks in reusable cups and eliminate all single-use plastic beverage containers, a test-run of VIPoo toilets in the Metropolis Locale zone where human waste is turned into fertiliser, along with recycling and composting on-site.
It's part of the Party With A Purpose initiates around environmental impact by the Yours and Owls team.
No patron is to bring in their own food nor their own drinks. A selection of alcoholic, non-alcoholic and food options will be available on site.
This includes options to cater for different allergies plus vegetarians and vegans.
Patrons are allowed to bring in an empty water bottle to utilise the many free drinking water outlets (glass bottles and anything over 800ml will not be permitted).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.