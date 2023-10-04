Real-time trip information will soon be available at the fingertips of Ulladulla bus users.
Around 1800 more buses in regional NSW are to be fitted with smart technology that will allow bus users to get real-time trip information at their fingertips.
Ulladulla was named as one of the venues to soon get this technology.
However, a date for installation has not been announced as yet.
Other regions to be included in the new rollout are New England North West, Central West and Orana, Far West, Riverina Murray, Southern Tablelands and South East and Tablelands.
Transport Connected Buses are already operating in the greater Nowra area.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said the technology would greatly improve the public transport experience for regional bus passengers, making it a more accessible and stress-free option.
"Transport Connected Buses will operate on regular passenger routes as well as school services," she said .
"Parents and carers can track the bus on which their child is coming home from school, and families can know exactly when to meet a bus to collect an elderly relative - for example."
The technology allows passengers to use various apps such as Transport for NSW's Trip Planner to find out where their bus is in real time, how soon it is due to arrive and how full it is.
Bus users can also view interactive maps, digital timetables, routes and stop information.
They can ask Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to 'Talk to Transport for NSW' to access real-time updates and send a travel query to the Facebook Messenger bot.
The system means entire NSW fleet of Transport's contracted buses will be able to be tracked, and passengers can access data at the tap of an app to help them plan their journey.
