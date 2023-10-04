Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/Community/Your news

Shoalhaven's Your Goals, Together participants to meet Running in the Shadows

By Staff Reporters
October 4 2023 - 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Running in the Shadows is Australia's premiere Fleetwood Mac tribute band and will feature at this year's South Coast Wine and Food Festival on Saturday, October 14. Picture supplied
Running in the Shadows is Australia's premiere Fleetwood Mac tribute band and will feature at this year's South Coast Wine and Food Festival on Saturday, October 14. Picture supplied

Shoalhaven's Your Goals, Together participants, in the spirit of diversity, inclusion and love of music, are happy they will meet this year's South Coast Wine and Food Festival headline act Running in the Shadows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.