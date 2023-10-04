Shoalhaven's Your Goals, Together participants, in the spirit of diversity, inclusion and love of music, are happy they will meet this year's South Coast Wine and Food Festival headline act Running in the Shadows.
Running in the Shadows is Australia's premiere Fleetwood Mac tribute band will feature at this year's South Coast Wine and Food Festival on Saturday, October 14 in Huskisson.
Your Goals, Together, a local organisation dedicated to mental health and disability support for those with head trauma, acquired brain injuries and mental health conditions, identified a common thread running through its members - a profound love of music.
Their love of music resulted in an invitation being extended to members of Running in the Shadows to meet the Your Goals, Together participants, which the band enthusiastically accepted.
Meanwhile, Your Goals, Together was founded by Amanda Agius in 2020 to give a voice to people within the disability space in the Shoalhaven, ensuring they feel seen and heard.
Shoalhaven's Your Goals, Together offers effective and meaningful services for people living with mental illness, brain injury, and other disabilities, supporting day-to-day living standards, independence, belonging, quality of life, and leisure, with a strong emphasis on helping individuals reach their personal goals.
Amanda says they make a quiet note of their members' hopes, interests, and talents, and encourage incremental steps toward achieving their goals.
"We've already made a positive impact on the lives of many remarkable individuals in our community, meaning our goal is constantly being met also," Amanda said
Currently, Your Goals, Together is working toward securing a permanent hub where individuals can socialise in a familiar, safe and relaxing environment.
This initiative was prompted by a notable gap that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic when a pre-existing activity centre in Nowra, catering specifically to people with mental health and other conditions, closed its door and did not reopen.
You can get your festival tickets at https://www.southcoastfoodandwinefestival.com.au/
