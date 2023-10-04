RUTH Meyers quickly sums up how well the Milton Follies theatre company did at a regional competition.
"We smashed it out of the park," she said.
A company from Milton Follies recently took part in the Festival of Regional Theatre held in Goulburn and competed in the One Act Wonders competition.
The group dominated the event and came home with several awards.
Ruth was awarded best director for her plays 'After the Fire' and 'Play!' and was awarded best original script for 'After the Fire.'
Tracey Wynter received highly commended in the best actor [open] category for her performance in 'After the Fire.'
Milton Follies would also like to congratulate Michelle Carson and Gaby Brown for their "wonderful and unique plays" performed at the festival.
The group had 17 members involved in the event, performed four plays and "would like to acknowledge the wonderful work of the whole team that went to Goulburn".
Ruth said it was a pleasure to be involved with the Milton Follies' team and added the Goulburn facility was "beautiful".
She added they were unlucky to not have picked up a best production award.
Ruth continues to be impressed with Tracey Wynter - an actor she said was intuitive and "wears her heart on her sleeve".
"Tracey has an astonishing memory and thinks 'what do I want the audience to feel' when she performs," Ruth said.
"She does not need much direction from me and she is a beautiful human being."
Tracey's talents first came to light this year when the Follies performed Letters to Lindy.
It was because of the fun and success they had with Letters to Lindy that led the Milton Follies to take part in The Festival of Regional Theatre.
Their performances at the festival were - After the Fire Written and Directed by Ruth Meyers, Unlit Bridge by Gabby Brown, Turn Your Frown Upside Down written by Michelle Caron and cast and Play! written and directed by Ruth Meyers.
Meanwhile, the theatre company is busy preparing for its next production - Oliver!
Details to come ...
