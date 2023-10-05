Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

South Coast results from NSW Maritime operation

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 5 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Coast results from NSW Maritime operation. Picture supplied
South Coast results from NSW Maritime operation. Picture supplied

A high rate of lifejacket non-compliance incidents accounted for a large number of offences recorded during a NSW Maritime operation along the South Coast over the October long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.