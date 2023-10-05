The Milton Ulladulla Stamp Club will be holding a stamp and coin fair on Saturday, October 21 in the Batemans Bay Pavilion's Dance Room.
The event is open to the public and goes from 9am to 3pm.
For visitors, the Batemans Bay Pavilion's new building is on the right at the second set of traffic lights [going south] after the new bridge.
Milton Ulladulla Stamp Club club members, at the fair, will be on hand to display parts of their collections and will be available to answer questions from people.
Visitors will be able to view stamps and purchase items on sale.
"Stamp and coin collecting is not only a desire to find an expensive, rare or elusive item. It [stamp and coin collecting] can be quite an educational hobby where young people to senior citizens can learn about history, geography, famous people and worldly events," a club spokesperson said.
"One could collect stamps by theme, that is aircraft, space, sports, butterflies, birds, pets, dinosaurs, or any other theme or activity one might have an interest in, or just because they look nice."
The spokesperson said stamp collecting was not just a "clean the stamp and stick it in a book" process.
"There are a myriad of ways to display and look after stamps. These different ways can be shown or explained at the fair," the spokesperson said.
"Stamp collecting is at a point where there is a requirement for younger people to pick up the hobby or it will become a relaxing art of the past and all the postal history out there will be lost.
"So, bring along a potential young collector. A lot of families have dust-laden collections that need to see the light of day."
People can bring their collections or a sample of it along and a member of the club will be happy to offer advice on keeping the collection in a good stable condition.
Entry is free and a stamp blanket, stamp information and sales tables await the attendees.
