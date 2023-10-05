A reduced but quality field of 43 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers contested the month medal recently.
Stig Andersson was the day's winners and gets the medal.
He won with a score of 23 points, in a countback from second-placed Alan Edwards. Third place was won by Tony Reeson with a score of 22 points.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Wayne Smith on the second, Alan Edwards on the fourth, Steve Whiting on the sixth, and Mark Pietikainen on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 17 on a countback.
The wildcard of six balls was won by Keith Potts so will revert back to two balls next week, October 11, when golfers will play a par event.
