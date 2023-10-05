The Princes Highway is closed in both directions at Milton due to a truck crash and wires down near Slaughterhouse Road.
There is very heavy traffic and motorists are warned to expect significant delays.
The crash occurred just before 8am.
Emergency services and Transport for NSW teams are on the scene.
Motorists are urged to exercise caution and use diversions.
Light vehicles can use Matron Porter Dr and Bishop Dr in both directions.
Heavy vehicles, however, will be parked until the highway is clear.
Keep up to date at https://www.livetraffic.com/
