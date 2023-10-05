Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Princes Highway closed at Milton

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 6 2023 - 8:31am, first published 8:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture - Live traffic
Picture - Live traffic

The Princes Highway is closed in both directions at Milton due to a truck crash and wires down near Slaughterhouse Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.