Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Princes Highway in Milton has reopened in both directions following a crash

By Staff Reporters
October 6 2023 - 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All clear now. Picture Live Traffic NSW
All clear now. Picture Live Traffic NSW

The Princes Highway has reopened in both directions at Milton following a truck crash and wires down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.