The Princes Highway has reopened in both directions at Milton following a truck crash and wires down.
The road had been closed between Matron Porter Drive and Bishop Drive.
Diversions have been lifted and traffic conditions through the area are easing.
The highway was closed in both directions at Milton due to a truck crash and wires down near Slaughterhouse Road.
The crash occurred just before 8am.
Emergency services and Transport for NSW teams attended the scene.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
