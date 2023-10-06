Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla and Districts Red Cross members get awards

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 7 2023 - 8:31am, first published October 6 2023 - 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President Gill Rolfe and Red Cross member Frank Harper at the presentation. Picture supplied
President Gill Rolfe and Red Cross member Frank Harper at the presentation. Picture supplied

Two members of the Milton Ulladulla and Districts Red Cross recently had their efforts acknowledged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.