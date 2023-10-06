Two members of the Milton Ulladulla and Districts Red Cross recently had their efforts acknowledged.
Branch President Gill Rolfe was pleased to give Red Cross member Frank Harper his 10-year service award for his work with the Milton Ulladulla and District branch.
John Wright also achieved his medal for 10 years of service to the Red Cross.
Read More:
The Red Cross branch meets on the first Thursday of each month at the Baptist Church at 1.30 and visitors are welcome.
The branch will be holding a street stall outside Beachside Pharmacy in Ulladulla on Saturday, November 18 from 8am - 3pm - so come and say hello.
Financial donations can be made via PO Box 556, Ulladulla NSW 2539.
For further information contact President Gill Rolfe on 4454 0454.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.